WATCH: Citizen of the year’s brave Australia Day speech

HAYLEY Talbot took to the lectern after accepting her award for the Clarence Valley Council citizen of the year for 2021, and gave a powerful speech to those gathered at the Grafton District Services Club.

>>> RELATED: All the winners from 2021 Clarence Valley Australia Day awards

And while she acknowledged the work that she had done for her recognition, and paid tribute to what those in the room she had done, she took the brave step of addressing the "uncomfortable" issue surrounding celebrating on a day many consider to be one of sadness.

Watch her full speech here.