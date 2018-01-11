WATCH: Cops release video footage of hoons

Coffs Clarence Command are encouraging people to dob in a hoon.

Coffs Clarence Command are encouraging people to dob in a hoon. NSW Police

Police investigating hoon driving behaviour in the Grafton area have released mobile phone vision as their investigations continue into a number of incidents.

Burnouts on Carrs Creek Birdge:

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command officers have received numerous reports of car hoons deliberately putting oil on the road and conducting burnouts.

On Tuesday night, Grafton Fire and Rescue were called to an oil spill into Carrs Creek after hoons were doing burn outs with oil on the bridge to Carrs Island near the former Peters Ice-cream Factory.

Coffs/Grafton Local Area Command duty officer, Inspector Joanne Reid, said this was reckless and dangerous behaviour that not only risked the safety of the hoons, but also of innocent road users.

Coffs Clarence Command are encouraging people to dob in a hoon. NSW Police

She said police were incredibly appreciative of information being provided by members of the community to assist investigations into this type of behaviour.

Inquiries into this vision are continuing and police anticipate the driver will be located and arrested soon.

Anyone with information about hoon behaviour can contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.