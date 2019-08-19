WATCH: Cosmic Collett hits Comets for six in grand final

GROUP 2 GRAND FINAL: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett is ready for big occasions and he made his biggest statement yet with a six-try man-of-the-match performance in a thumping of the Coffs Harbour Comets in the grand final on Sunday.

"I'm still a bit speechless," Collett said.

"You dream about that and then it happens and it still doesn't feel real. I think it will take a couple of days to sink in."

This year was Collett's third year in a row finishing as the Group 2 top try-scorer.

"I think I beat Mitch Gorman in the last club game by one try so I'm pretty happy with that," he said.

Club legend Joe Kinnane could not believe what he was seeing in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

"It was a very special display from the young man," Kinnane said.

"To have won the award after playing just seven of the 14 games this year is unbelievable."

The Ghosts have battled with Comets all year and although they won by a larger margin than anticipated, Collett knew they had it in them.

"I didn't expect that but when we've played them we've been our own worst enemy," he said.

"It shows what we can do when we hold the ball and complete our sets and we showed what we can really do out there," he said.

"Everyone had that last game in the back of their mind but we really lifted.

"We completed our sets at about 95 per cent so if you do that it's going to be hard to lose the game, especially when you're 30 points up at half time."