WATCH: Daine Laurie Jr's triple treat in NRL Schoolboys Cup

AS a new look NSW side crushed Queensland in the first state of Origin, earlier in the day, a local product showed he may be one to watch for the Blues in the future.

Former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Daine Laurie Jr starred for his Sydney schoolside Patrician Brothers Blacktown scoring a first-half hat trick from fullback to help his side defeat Erindale College 50-6 in a NRL Schoolboy Cup double header.

Laurie has also been part of the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup side, following in the footsteps of his uncles Shaun and Daine Laurie, and scored in their recent qualifying final loss to eventual champions Cronulla.

He will train for a place the NSW Blue colours after being picked in the NSW under 18 squad, which will play a curtain raiser to the second State of Origin match in Sydney on June 21. He will join the squad for training on May 24 and June 7 prior to the final team selection on June 10.

In the meantime, enjoy this piece of magic from the promising Lower Clarence Magpies junior.