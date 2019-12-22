Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car rolls over after tyre bursts
News

WATCH: Dramatic car rollover as tyre bursts

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE Road Policing unit has released footage of a car rollover following a tyre burst in hopes of reminding drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said in the video a crash occurred after a tyre blew on a vehicle driving in Biloela.

"Whilst the tyre was legal it was getting due for replacement and failed while driving, resulting in the crash," Sen Sgt English said.

"In this case, the driver was fortunate there were no vehicles travelling in the other direction and nobody was hurt in the crash."

He said it was a timely reminder to check your car.

"With the expected increase in road users over the Christmas period, it is well worth checking your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before starting on your holiday trip," he said.

More Stories

Show More
burst tyre car crashes car rollover editors picks rollover crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reindeer replaced by riverboats as Santa makes special visit

        premium_icon Reindeer replaced by riverboats as Santa makes special visit

        Family Fun Yamba SES mascot Paddy the Platypus was joined by Santa Claus for a run along the Clarence River on Sunday

        Man rushed to hospital after motorbike crash near Arrawarra

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after motorbike crash near Arrawarra

        News The man suffered multiple severe injuries in the incident.

        Sawtell sting Harwood in fiery Premier League encounter

        Sawtell sting Harwood in fiery Premier League encounter

        Cricket Another chapter in the fierce rivalry has been written in controversial fashion.

        Services struck down by Tuc-Cop as Coutts Crossing plummet

        premium_icon Services struck down by Tuc-Cop as Coutts Crossing plummet

        Cricket The shock results continued right across the GDSC PL this weekend.