WATCH: Dramatic dashcam footage of high speed police pursuit

Police chase from Lismore up to Mount Burrell

UPDATE 3.40pm: A DRAMATIC police chase, involving up to six cars over 50km, was over a failure to stop for a Random Breath Test.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the driver of the gold coloured Jeep was signalled to pull over for an RBT at Leycester St in Lismore, but instead, turned around and drove away.

Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said two police cars initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, and were backed up by other cars.

He said police from various locations became involved in the pursuit in an attempt to safely deploy road spikes.

The driver is believed to be known to police, but has so far, evaded capture.

Police followed the car to Mt Burrell, where the driver fled on foot.

Police are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Police pursuit passed through The Channon this morning.

Original story: DASHCAM footage has captured a dramatic high speed police chase at The Channon today.

Sophie Whitehouse was home towards Lismore at 10.50am, when a gold coloured Jeep passed her, with six police cars in pursuit.

She said they were going fast, "it was definitely faster than I would travel on that road".

She guessed the driver, due to way they were driving, was familiar with the roads to "know where the potholes are".

The cars passed Ms Whitehouse on The Channon Rd, just in front of Coronation Park, home of the markets.

She said there were marked and unmarked cars involved in the pursuit.

Ms Whitehouse said she braked when she saw the cars coming towards her and wondered "what did that person do?".

The cars did not slow down as they passed through the village towards Nimbin on Tuntable Ck Rd.

Witnesses reported multiple police vehicles travelling at speed towards Nimbin on Nimbin Rd and Stoney Chute Rd.

Social media posts indicate the Jeep was chased to Bhula Bhula Community at Mt Burrell, where it is believed the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.