An alleged Bandidos bikie is arrested by police on the Gold Coast.
Crime

PICTURES: Dramatic moment police catch alleged bikie

by Amanda Robbemond
15th Jul 2019 7:23 PM
POLICE have released dramatic images of the moment they arrested an alleged Bandidos bike at the weekend.

The footage shows officers chasing the man on foot after he fled from a car at Captain Cook Drive in Arundel.

As police close in, one officer wields a Taser before the man crashes to the ground before he is handcuffed and arrested.

A police officer points a Taser at the man as he tries to escape on foot.
The foot chase came after police deployed stingers to stop the man, who was driving a car they say was stolen.

On Saturday night around 8.20pm on Demand Ave in Arundel, police from Taskforce Maxima saw the man driving the car.

He allegedly attempted to evade the police before officers deployed the stingers, forcing him to stop on Captain Cook Drive.

He then fled the car, with police giving chase on foot before he was arrested at the intersection.

Police will allege that ecstasy tablets and various identification cards were found in the vehicle.

Police finally catch up with him after he stumbles to the ground.
A 28-year-old man was charged with multiple offences including two counts unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing restricted drugs, two counts of breach bail condition, two counts of fail to appear in accordance with bail undertaking, two counts of evading police, two counts of disqualified driving charges, driving with false plates, contravened direction of court order parole order, four counts of arrests warrants and a forgery charge.

Police handcuff the man as he lies on the ground.
Officer in Charge of Taskforce Maxima, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bolin, said the arrest had come about as a result of police investigations in the Gold Coast and Logan districts.

"We are focused on keeping our community safe and this arrest is a result of extensive police investigations conducted over several weeks," Detective Senior Sergeant Bolin said.

The man was set to appear at Southport Magistrates Court today.

