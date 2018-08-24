Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car fire East Lismore
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic video of late night car fire at East Lismore

24th Aug 2018 6:50 AM

A CAR was destroyed during a late night blaze on College St, East Lismore, last night.

Lismore Fire & Rescue crews were called to the fire about 10pm.

Lismore Fire Station's leading firefighter, Adam Cormick, said no-one was injured, but the car was "severely damaged".

"Crews were on scene within seven minutes of the 000 call to find the car well alight," he said.

"Police from Richmond Police District also attended and assisted to close the road and keep people clear of the scene.

"There was no exposures and it no any danger homes. There was no threat to any property.

"That was the second car fire in last 24 hours - the previous shift had one just before 6am (Thursday) on Brunswick St, Lismore."

Firefighters from the Lismore Fire & Rescue crew were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore.
Firefighters from the Lismore Fire & Rescue crew were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore.

Earlier in the day, crews were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore behind the old Winsome Hotel.

Mr Cormick said no-one was injured but the campsite was badly damaged.

Firefighters from the Lismore Fire & Rescue crew were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore.
Firefighters from the Lismore Fire & Rescue crew were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore.
car fire lismore fire and rescue northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    premium_icon Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    News A SMALL fire that caused minor damage to a stable complex at the Maclean Showground saw more than 1000 homes lose power as firefighters extinguished to fire

    GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    premium_icon GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    Crime DV parolees could be fitted with GPS monitored ankle bracelets.

    International paddling showcases zest for life

    premium_icon International paddling showcases zest for life

    Water Sports GRAFTON dragon boat paddler joins tour around the world.

    The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    premium_icon The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    News Bootcamp for Bales set to kick off on Sunday

    Local Partners