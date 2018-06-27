Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DASH CAM footage shows a car overtaking a ute in a dangerous stretch of road outside Two Mile Primary School.
DASH CAM footage shows a car overtaking a ute in a dangerous stretch of road outside Two Mile Primary School.
News

WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Jun 2018 1:28 PM

DASH cam footage taken earlier this week shows a motor-vehicle overtaking a ute in a school zone on the Bruce Highway, outside Two Mile State school, north of Gympie.

A couple of seconds later, an oncoming truck is seen and almost hits the vehicle.

Gympie resident Sarah Loader witnessed the incident and said she was shocked.

"We were shocked and horrified that someone would so effortlessly put not only their life but also so many others in danger,” she said.

Facebook commenters were quick to slam the motorist, with some saying the actions were "idiotic and dangerous”.

"Impatience and common sense with some idiots does not and will not fit into the mandatory and legal driving testing requirement, unfortunately,” said one user.

Gympie police could not comment as they haven't seen the video.

Video was taken by Sarah Loader.

dangerous driving dashcam footage footage near accident two mile primary school
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    COUTTS VOTES: Meeting called to discuss renaming

    COUTTS VOTES: Meeting called to discuss renaming

    News Coutts Crossing residents will make their view known on proposal to rename the village tonight.

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Council News To repair or demolish showground toilets

    Carnival fashion: Young and stylish

    premium_icon Carnival fashion: Young and stylish

    Feature Need some fashion inspiration for the kids? Try these styles

    • 27th Jun 2018 1:30 PM
    First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    premium_icon First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    News Around 260 new jobs to become available.

    Local Partners