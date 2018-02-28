WATCH: Drivers not abiding by children's crossing rules

A Daily Examiner report into motorists failing to stop at children's crossings sparked a flood of response from parents worried about safety in school zones.

The report recounted Fiona Milne's experience walking her daughter to Grafton Public School at 8.30am when a motorist failed to give way when she was halfway across a children's crossing.

According to Mrs Milne, she was lucky that she was looking when it happened, otherwise they would have been run over.

We checked out the crossing on Mary Street to witness first-hand motorists speeding through the crossing.

So, what is the solution to fix this issue? Does the community need a refresher course of the road rules? Do more schools need crossing supervisors to patrol crossings during school drop-off times?

Plenty of community members had their say about the Mary St crossing on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Tammy Grebert: This particular crossing needs a crossing person desperately.

Douglas Collins: This crossing needs to be supervised I've seen too many close calls over the last 6 years. I'm just glad my youngest is on the primary side now and my kids don't need to use this crossing anymore.

Cam Kleinschmidt: I've nearly been hit multiple times at this crossing. A crossing guard is desperately needed! When we asked the school about it (raised at P & C), the school said we needed to ask council. Council said we needed to contact RMS. RMS said it was really a council issue... it's a round about of red tape...

Tania Doyle: That particular crossing is a hazard for everyone. Kids go running out not looking and parents park/stop right next to crossing which hinders vision for drivers! Why is it a infants school has no crossing person there??

Hellen Brugnatti: This is such old news, Motorists never stop here and this has been happening for years. To be honest I have No idea why there isn't a crossing assistant.

Carolina Cooper: It's pouring down rain, in a 50 zone, and people are still flying past, as if they're on the Highway. They don't care, same in school zones. Unless there's police there, they couldn't care less.

Belinda Harrison: Everyday we witness parents or children nearly get hit on this crossing its terrible .

Desley Harrison: Its a close call everyday for parents an students using this crossing..

Daniel McClymont: I live just down the road and you wouldn't believe the speeds that people travel along there.

Troy Claydon: It's crazy every day.

However, it isn't just this crossing that is being impacted by motorists disobeying the road rules.

Megan Smith: I remember waiting for my kids in Bacon St when the school bus drove straight past the crossing without stopping. My heart was in my throat as a young girl was about to step out onto the crossing. I think about this incident every time I drive past there and that was about 8 years ago.

Taylah-Tay Darlington: Gulmarrad is the same, except we get told that because it is a main road, it isn't permitted to have a lollipop person for the kids safety... especially the crazy holiday cross overs, and tourists coming out to Broomshead that are oblivious to anything on the roads