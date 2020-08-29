WATCH: Emergency services search for fisherman at Red Rock

EMERGENCY services will work into the night and tomorrow morning in a continuing search for a man who fell off rocks into the ocean near Red Rock this afternoon.

North Coast Surf Lifesaving Duty Officer Les Pepper said it is believed the man was fishing, and the alarm was raised by friends at around 3pm near the Red Rock headland.

Images from the search for a missing fisherman who fell off the rocks on the Red Rock headland on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Frank Redward.

"We've put two ducks, and a jetski and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called and searched for two hours with no luck," he said.

Mr Pepper said a RAAF helicopter was expected to arrive in the area at 6pm tonight to conduct a further search, and other emergency services would start the search again at 6.30am in the morning.

"He was on the centre of the rocks on the headland at Rock Rock, in line with a white marker and he's fallen in the water somehow," Mr Pepper said.

It is believed the man may be a tourist or be working locally as a berry picker.

A dye bomb was dropped in the water, and Mr Pepper said the trail headed north.

"The RAAF helicopter will search around the headland and to the north," he said.

"The dye even went up into the creek so we'll search in there."

It is believed that the man was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell into the water, and Mr Pepper encouraged people near the rocks to at the very least wear a lifejacket and said that taking an EPIRB device made it easier for rescue services.