Shed fire destroys ute
WATCH: Explosions as inferno takes over shed in Toowoomba

Tara Miko
Neville Madsen
by and
5th Mar 2019 10:32 PM
A SHED has been destroyed but neighbouring properties saved after an explosive fire broke out at a Toowoomba property Tuesday night.

Explosions were heard inside the Leonard St property where a shed with cars and furniture inside caught alight about 7pm.

The shed was destroyed as firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the fire while protecting close neighbouring properties.

Nev Madsen

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Peter Bradow commended fire crews for protecting those homes.

"Crews have worked quite well to bring the fire under control without affecting other neighbouring properties," he said.

"The distance between each property is quite narrow, however crews have managed this fire quite well and prevented further damage to those properties."

Firefighters remained at the property for more than two hours battling the blaze which is believed to have started in the left-hand corner.

With concerns about two gas cylinders inside the shed and the possible risk of explosion, the cause of other loud bangs from inside the structure will be investigated.

Nev Madsen

"Fire investigation will be called to this job and further investigations will take place," Insp. Bradow said.

Insp. Bradow said the homeowner had tried to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading but said "fires do take place and take hold very quickly".

