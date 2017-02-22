WATCH: Extreme idiocy on Lismore roads

This P plater was caught on dashcam going at ridiculous speeds.

NOT once but twice, an L-plater had to endure the idiocy of other drivers on one of Lismore's worst roads.

A mother and her two daughters, one of them behind the wheel on her Ls, were travelling along Wyrallah Road, doing the required speed of 80km/h.

Wyrallah Road: Wyrallah Road hoons

In the first instance they are overtaken by a P-plater who doesn't seem to handle the speed he is travelling at very well, as the car seems to 'hiccup' as it drives past.

What actually happened was the rear of the vehicle lifted high off the ground due to a dip in the road, showing it's poor condition.

The second time, another car speeds past their car almost as if they are standing still.

Speeders beware, you are more likely to be caught doing the wrong thing, thanks to the prolific use of dashcams in cars these days.

The father of the young L-plater has confirmed police were provided with a copy of the video and are investigating both drivers of the cars in the footage.