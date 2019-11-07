WATCH: Fantastic Fahey bags huge Cleavers Night Cricket ton

MAN ON FIRE: Coutts Crossing batsman Eli Fahey is having quite a year as he finds his form at the crease after a whopping 138 against South Services on Wednesday night.

MAN ON FIRE: Coutts Crossing batsman Eli Fahey is having quite a year as he finds his form at the crease after a whopping 138 against South Services on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan

CLEAVERS NIGHT CRICKET: Lethal Coutts Crossing batsman Eli Fahey is going from strength to strength in 2019.

The country club's number three opened his account this season with 63 against defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel back in round one but the impressive youngster went above and beyond that last night.

Stepping in for Andrew McLachlan after a 14-run partnership with Ben Shipman, Fahey carried his side to a huge 189-run total, with a whopping 136 to his name against South Services at McKittrick Park in the Cleavers Night Cricket match.

Racking up 17 fours and eight sixes, Fahey made the oval his playground, with some effortless shots throughout the innings.

South Services' top seamers threw everything at Coutts Crossing, with Dylan Cleaver and Adrian Boyd claiming three wickets apiece, but they had a mountain to climb as they chased the hefty total.

The opposition led by Cleaver at the crease were determined to get off to a good start and with some early runs on the board they were on the right track.

But Coutts Crossing's Brendan Cotten (4-3-29) stepped up to take care of the opposition.

The victory brings Coutts Crossing level with Tuc-Cop CV Pest Control and Brothers Elders R/E at the top of the Cleavers Night Cricket competition ladder.

Westlawn will take on Brothers at McKittrick Park next week for round four of the competition.

Watch as Fahey racks up his century at McKittrick Park last night.