FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has paid tribute to former Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee in parlimanet this week.

In video posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hogan said that Mr Godbee was a respected athelte and sports editor and he taught many in the community that value of local sport.

He paid tribute to his work with the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club and talked of his profound love of sport.

Mr Godbee was 86 when died last month.