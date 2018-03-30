Menu
A 160 tonne U-Girder is placed on the new bridge at Harwood today.
A 160 tonne U-Girder is placed on the new bridge at Harwood today.
WATCH: Find out how bridge girders will get across river

Adam Hourigan
30th Mar 2018 10:04 AM

IT'S going to be a big job, and it will require the highway to close, but 44 large concrete girders need to be moved across the old Harwood Bridge to the south side of the Clarence River to build the other side of the new Harwood Bridge.

Roads and Maritime Services have releaed this short video explaining why the highway will need to be closed, and the process for moving the girders across at night time.

There will be temporary detours and delays because of the movement of the girders, and up to four girders a night, depending on weather conditions and other factors will be broguht across and placed directly onto the headstocks on the south side.

For more information on the closure, see our previous story on the highway closures here.

