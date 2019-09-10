WATCH: Fire fighting aircraft in action over Yamba

AS FIRE crews battle to bring under control the 7300ha blaze threatening Angourie and Wooloweyah, they've been supported from the air like never before.

Rural Fire Service aircraft have been buzzing over Yamba for most of today, while waterbombers were active in the Gulmarrad region yesterday.

With strong and gusty winds hampering the efforts of fire crews today, aircraft have been working to stop the fire from further spreading, after it broke through containment lines last night to the north of Angourie.

Aircraft drops retardant over the blaze in a bid to contain it. Yamba 510 Fire and Rescue

The RFS 737 Large Air Tanker was also called into action extensively on Monday to drop fire retardant close to homes along the southern edge of the villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah.

The CLarence Valley RFS district's air base at Grafton Regional Airport is home to four medium and three light helicopters and five waterbombers, including two Fire Boss waterplanes that can scoop water from a lake or river for use on a fire.

RFS air base manager Graham Winters said the aerial support provided by the air base had been essential in fighting this year's blazes.