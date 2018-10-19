Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Footage has emerged of the moment a carpark fight turned ugly, where a man was allegedly shot.
Footage has emerged of the moment a carpark fight turned ugly, where a man was allegedly shot. Ashley Carter
Breaking

WATCH: Footage emerges of shopping centre shooting

Ashley Carter
by
19th Oct 2018 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has recounted the terrifying moment she witnessed a man being shot outside a Currimundi shopping centre this afternoon.

The witness, who wishes to remain unnamed, said she was walking towards the Reject Shop at Currimundi Marketplace when she heard car horns and people screaming.

She saw three men "violently" fighting in the car park.

Two men were reportedly ganging up on a third man before he managed to get one of them to the ground.

Seconds later, things got uglier.

Footage has emerged of the fight, showing the minute one of the men allegedly pulled his gun out.

"One guy got a gun out and shot it at the guy who was by himself," she said.

"He yelled like he was hurt and ran off."

Another witness, Karen, works at a store at Currimundi Marketplace and was on shift this afternoon.

She said another staffer told her they'd heard an argument in the carpark "and one of the guys pulled a gun on another".

"There's police everywhere," she said.

"It's a bit scary."

crime currimundi currimundi market place editors picks shooting
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    premium_icon Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    News POLICE have seized ammunition but are still searching for the weapon that inflicted the gunshot wound which killed a Coffs Coast man.

    • 19th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
    GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    premium_icon GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    Opinion Gender reveals have become the new normal, and it's just all wrong

    Blast from the past; Mental as Anything in Maclean

    premium_icon Blast from the past; Mental as Anything in Maclean

    News Mental as Anything coming to anything at Maclean Bowling Club

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    Horses HAS Racing NSW $13 million lovechild taken over 'The Cup'?

    Local Partners