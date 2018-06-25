WATCH: Ghosts rise to occasion on McLennan's big day

McLennan breaks Ghosts record: Ben McLennan broke Shaun Davidson's record to become the Grafton Ghosts' most capped first grade player when he played his 168th match in a 68 to 6 victory against Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday, 24th June, 2018. Video by Bill North / The Daily Examiner

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a fitting finish to his club record-breaking match, Ben McLennan scored the final points of the game, piloting home a conversion from right in front of the sticks.

It was the icing on top of a clinical Ghosts performance as they put a willing Macksville Sea Eagles to the sword 68-6 at Frank McGuren Field.

For McLennan, who notched his 168th first grade game, surpassing the club's previously highest-capped player Shaun Davison, it was an emotion-charged clash.

McLennan led the Ghosts out on to the field, and in a fitting tribute captain-coach Danny Wicks held his troops back to let the front-rower soak in the atmosphere on the halfway line.

"It was a bit emotional at the start, but I managed to get that out of the way, and we put on a very good performance against a strong Macksville outfit," McLennan said.

"We started strong and maintained that aggression throughout, and I think it showed on the scoreboard."

It was quite possibly the understatement of the season from the prop, with the Ghosts notching three tries in the opening 10 minutes of the game in the best start they have had this Group 2 season.

Ghosts halfback Jake Frame was having a party of his own in front of the home fans, scoring three individual efforts and setting up several others for his outside men.

But it was the home side's work on the defensive end that impressed most, led by the man of the moment.

"I am at home in the middle of the field. I just wanted to get through the game and do my job well, as long as I am doing my job that is all I can really do," McLennan said.

"I am absolutely loving my footy at the moment. I know I have announced my retirement the last couple of seasons, but I can't see myself doing it at the moment."