WATCH: Girders lowered into place for new bridge

PROGRESS: The first girder is lowered into position on the new Sportsman Creek Bridge.

AS THE girders arrive by the day at the site of the new Sportsman Creek Bridge, the project is beginning to take shape.

With the 30 Super-T girders arriving from Coffs Harbour for the $27 million NSW Government funded bridge, a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the bridge aimed to improve road safety and traffic efficiency.

"Installing the girders is a big job because they need to be installed continuously in a two week timeframe, weather permitting, and involves out of hours work," the spokesperson said.

"Due to its geometry and design, the existing bridge across Sportsmans Creek cannot be safely or cost effectively upgraded to cater for future traffic demand.

"The existing bridge is 105 years old, so this new crossing is welcome, but the community must be thanked for its patience, especially during the out of hours work."

Work will be carried out on the weekends of July 29 and 30 as well as August 5 and 6 between 8am and 5pm on Saturdays and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

"No excessively noisy activities will take place before 10am on Sundays and every effort will be made to minimise the impact of the work on the community," the RMS spokesperson said.

"There may also be traffic delays as a result of truck movements along Bridge Street and other local roads and the community will be kept updated."

More information about the Sportsmans Creek Bridge project can be found on the Roads and Maritime website.