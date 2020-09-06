WATCH: Grafton gym gets musical for latest promotion

Grafton's Big River Gym brightened up their entry way with some work by Kade Valja Art earlier in the year.

Grafton's Big River Gym brightened up their entry way with some work by Kade Valja Art earlier in the year.

THE physical fitness and exercise scene is as strong as ever in the Clarence Valley, but one Grafton gym has gone the extra mile with their latest promotion.

Big River Gym in Grafton have turned to potential customers to let them know ‘you’re the one that I want’ as they get set for a huge open day on Thursday.

🎤 We can’t hit notes but we can help you hit your goals 🎤 Join on our 8.95pw offer next Thursday and get FREE Beats!... Posted by Big River Gym on Friday, 4 September 2020

Competing with the likes of Jetts Fitness, Hybrid Fitness, Total Private Fitness and the multi-award winning Anytime Fitness, gyms are having to take it up a notch to get noticed.

And BRG has done just that, offering $8.95 per week memberships with giveaways and refer a friend deals that are set to keep the fitness competition alive in the Clarence.

With a number of additional classes and features on offer, the family owned business is taking Grafton by storm.

As we emerge from COVID lockdown earlier in the year there are more people taking up gym memberships than ever before.