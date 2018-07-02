Menu
WEARING THEIR HEARTS ON THEIR HEADS: Grafton Public School students Charlie McGarvie, Dylan Primorac, Jessica Stapleton and Molly Murray show off the beanies they wore in a Beanies for Brain Cancer fundraiser to help the family of Ben Baker Whalley. Several schools across the Clarence Valley, including Grafton Public and Grafton High School, where Ben is a student, donned the winter warmers to raise money to help the family while Ben is in treatment for a brain tumour. A GoFundMe page set up has already had more than $6000 pledged in the first three days. Ben's family members say they are humbled at the community support.
WATCH: Grafton Public get their beanies on for Ben

Students from Grafton schools chose to wear their hearts on their heads last week in support of a well known sportsman.

Grafton Public School students Charlie McGarvie, Dylan Primorac, Jessica Stapleton and Molly Murray (pictured) showed off the beanies they wore in a Beanies for Brain Cancer fundraiser to help the family of Ben Baker Whalley.

Several schools across the Clarence Valley, including Grafton Public and Grafton High School, where Ben is a student, donned the winter warmers to raise money to help the family while Ben is in treatment for a brain tumour, raising just under $2200.

A GoFundMe page set up has already had more than $6000 pledged in the first three days. Ben's family members say they are humbled at the community support.

Click here to read about how the community has gotten behind Ben's fight.

