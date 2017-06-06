WATCH: Grafton teen steals the show at Tour de Cure ball

CANCER charity Tour de Cure held their annual Snow Ball over the weekend, and while it was a star-studded event the show was stolen by Grafton teenager Sam Carroll.

In front of a packed room of 900 people, the 12-year-old delivered an emotional speech on his cancer journey, which didn't leave a dry eye in the room.

"When I think back to the time I was diagnosed, I'm reminded of how fast your life can change, for me it was a week," Sam said.

"I was seeing a doctor about a re-occurring ear infection on a Monday, and by Friday Mum and Dad were sitting in RPA and told I had cancer.

"From my experience, one thing I do know, is anything is possible. Me standing here is a testament to that statement. And I also know that I only stand here today because of the research that goes into cancer treatment. Research stays funded by Tour de Cure and you generous people, so thank you very much."

Watch Sam's emotional speech in full here:

Tour de Cure is a fundraising group that hosts numerous cycling events across Australia to raise money for cancer research. Since 2007, they have raised in excess of $31 million and funded 266 cancer research, support and prevention projects.

If you'd like to help them in their efforts, visit their donation page.