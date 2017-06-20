WATCH: Grafton's PBR champ in shocking bullriding fall

IT may look like just another fall by a bullrider, but for Bradie Gray, who won the PBR Grafton bullriding event in 2016, this stomp by a bull ended up as a life-threatening incident.

Competing at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming, the 20-year-old was trampled by the bull, and though able to stand and be pulled from the ring, was immediately taken to hospital by EMT's.

He suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs, and with no pulse when he arrived at hospital, was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator, where he was in a critical condition.

Gray has been riding bulls since he was five, and now a junior at the college in Odessa, Texas, told the Star-Tribune newspaper before the event he was coming off the fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career. He suffered a broken back as a freshman, twice broke his jaw, suffered a torn groin and earlier this year broke a collarbone. All the injuries occurred from bull riding.

Speaking after his win at the Grafton PBR event last year, Gray said his aim was to further his riding after college.

With just over one year to go to complete his college degree, Gray said he has been considering his options for life post-college.

"I am based more so in Odessa, Texas now and I am hoping to stay over there and get on the bill for the Cup Series," Gray said.

"I think it is definitely a reachable dream, I just have to go after it and not give in."

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the family with medical expenses here, and donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/bradie-gray-recovery-fund

Already more than $15,000 has been raised in a day for the Tamworth based family, who will need to make an extended stay in the US while he is treated.