WATCH: Gwydir Highway work goes off with a BANG

A screengrab of the blasting on the Gwydir Highway

A screengrab of the blasting on the Gwydir Highway Simon Hughes

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IF YOU were wondering what was going on behind the Road Closed signs on the Gwydir Highway in recent weeks, you could say it was a blast.

The Roads and Maritime Services has thanked the community for its patience while controlled blasting took place on the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton earlier this month.

A $2.4 million package of work to improve road user safety is being carried out and involved three controlled blasts to remove 2000 cubic metres of sandstone rock.



The project is expected to be completed in April next year, weather permitting, and will result in wider lanes and road shoulders as well as improved drainage.

Take a look at the spectacular footage of the blasting here: