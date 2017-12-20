Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Gwydir Highway work goes off with a BANG

A screengrab of the blasting on the Gwydir Highway
A screengrab of the blasting on the Gwydir Highway Simon Hughes
Adam Hourigan
by

IF YOU were wondering what was going on behind the Road Closed signs on the Gwydir Highway in recent weeks, you could say it was a blast.

The Roads and Maritime Services has thanked the community for its patience while controlled blasting took place on the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton earlier this month.

A $2.4 million package of work to improve road user safety is being carried out and involved three controlled blasts to remove 2000 cubic metres of sandstone rock.


The project is expected to be completed in April next year, weather permitting, and will result in wider lanes and road shoulders as well as improved drainage.

Take a look at the spectacular footage of the blasting here:

Topics:  explosives gwydir highway rms

Grafton Daily Examiner
UPDATE: Mechanical failure possible cause of crash

UPDATE: Mechanical failure possible cause of crash

JUST one week after a crash cost the lives of two Lower Clarence residents, a truck has been involved in a crash just metres from where the fatality occurred.

Confused about what goes into the green bin?

SAVE LANDFILL: Anything that was once alive belongs in the green bin.

Clarence Valley Council explains exactly what is organic waste.

WATCH: Footage of Maclean truck crash

The B-Double was hooked up to a tow truck after a tyre blow-out this morning.

VIDEO: Another crash at notorious Ferry Park stretch

Police make CBD safer with five arrests

Five arrests were made last night.

Anti-social behaviour the main target of last night's operation

Local Partners