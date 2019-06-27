WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

ON JUNE 18 at 1.40pm, police were conducting patrols on the Bruce Highway near Bells Bridge when a white Volkswagon Golf car was observed flying past them at great speed.

The vehicle was clocked travelling at 184km/hr in a 90km/hr zone.

That's 94km/hr over the speed limit!

The vehicle was pulled over and police spoke with the driver, a 23-year-old man from the Southside, who said that there was no reason for him to be travelling at such excessive speed at the time.

He was fined $1218 for driving over 40km over the speed limit, lost eight demerit points and received a six months suspension for his trouble.

Superintendent David Johnson of Road Policing Command expressed his concerns regarding this careless and excessive speeding.

"We are very concerned and alarmed at the driver's speed, unnecessarily placing lives at risk on the roads," Superintendent Johnson said.

Remember the fatal five - speeding, drink and drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distraction.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901179492