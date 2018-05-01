Menu
Max becomes honorary police dog
Offbeat

WATCH: Hero pooch receives top honour

1st May 2018 5:57 PM

THE pooch who kept a missing three-year-old safe has officially become Queensland's first honorary police dog.

Warwick officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Deacon and the Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer-in-charge, Sergeant Trevor O'Neil, visited Max on Tuesday to bestow him with the honour.

Max with Warwick OIC James Deacon (light blue uniform), Dog Squad Darling Downs OIC Sergeant Trevor O'Neil (navy uniform), one of Max's humans Jake Miller.
Max with Warwick OIC James Deacon (light blue uniform), Dog Squad Darling Downs OIC Sergeant Trevor O'Neil (navy uniform), one of Max's humans Jake Miller. Queensland Police Service

Max received a Queensland Police Service collar and medallion.

Deaf, partially blind and 17-years-old, the blue heeler became a national hero after he stayed with three-year-old Aurora Kyle on a cold mountain top in Wildash last month.

