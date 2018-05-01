WATCH: Hero pooch receives top honour

THE pooch who kept a missing three-year-old safe has officially become Queensland's first honorary police dog.

Warwick officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Deacon and the Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer-in-charge, Sergeant Trevor O'Neil, visited Max on Tuesday to bestow him with the honour.

Max with Warwick OIC James Deacon (light blue uniform), Dog Squad Darling Downs OIC Sergeant Trevor O'Neil (navy uniform), one of Max's humans Jake Miller. Queensland Police Service

Max received a Queensland Police Service collar and medallion.

Deaf, partially blind and 17-years-old, the blue heeler became a national hero after he stayed with three-year-old Aurora Kyle on a cold mountain top in Wildash last month.