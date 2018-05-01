WATCH: Hero pooch receives top honour
THE pooch who kept a missing three-year-old safe has officially become Queensland's first honorary police dog.
Warwick officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Deacon and the Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer-in-charge, Sergeant Trevor O'Neil, visited Max on Tuesday to bestow him with the honour.
Max received a Queensland Police Service collar and medallion.
Deaf, partially blind and 17-years-old, the blue heeler became a national hero after he stayed with three-year-old Aurora Kyle on a cold mountain top in Wildash last month.