WATCH: How rail bridge crane was built

The 720 tonne crane used to lift new Grafton rail bridge into position. Adam Hourigan

THIS weekend, the Grafton Bridge project will replace the rail bridge at Pound Street to create more clearance for traffic that will pass underneath.

To do that, once they demolish the current bridge, they will have to lift the new bridge span into place.

The span, weighs approximately 350 tonnes, and will be lifted by a 720 tonne crane specially built for the job.

The lift, which will take place on Sunday, was already tested on Wednesday afternoon, and all is hoped to go well for the replacement, as the workers are on an hour by hour time schedule for the replacement.

Take a look at how the crane was built, before work could even begin on the replacement.