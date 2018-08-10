Menu
First girder on new bridge
News

WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
THE first of 57 girders is being installed on the new $48 million Tabulam bridge.

It is a major milestone in the project, and one that Lismore MP Thomas George celebrated with staff from the Roads and Maritime Service.

"The new concrete bridge has been a long time coming and once it's completed in 2020, will change the way locals and freight operators do business," Mr George said.

"The 115-year-old timber bridge has served the community well, but it doesn't meet current and predicted future demand.

"I'm pleased to inspect progress on the new 290m crossing which will improve transport productivity between the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands."

The first of 57 girders has been installed on the $48 million Tabulam bridge.
A crane pad for the large cranes to lift and place the girders when they arrive has been established. Work has started to build temporary pontoons and walkways to enable the bridge piles and piers to be constructed in the river.

Work is also continuing on the western side of the river with construction of the western piers and completion of the Overflow Bridge substructure.

The new bridge will have one lane in each direction and also have a separate footpath for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety for the Tabulam community.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for their patience while work on the new bridge is carried out. The community will be kept updated as work progresses.

The new crossing is expected to open to traffic in 2020, weather permitting.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

northern rivers development tabulam tabulam bridge thomas george
Lismore Northern Star

