WATCH: Incredible video of grain being unloaded in Mackay

AGRIBUSINESSES representatives from across the Central Highlands have been given a behind-the-scenes peek at agricultural operations in Mackay today.

Central Highlands Development Corporation' Liz Alexander along with 17 other agribusinesses are on tour across North Queensland flying between Townsville and Mackay on the 'From Paddock to Port Tour' run cooperatively with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The group visited Sarina Sugar Shed yesterday before attending the Farm to Restaurant dinner as part of Wagyu Week.

#porttour18 have just experienced the highs & lows of the #sugar industry at @NQBulkPorts- literally! 120 steps & 27m at the top of storage 1 & down in the hopper @CHDCorp @QldAgriculture @MattKealley pic.twitter.com/v0X41V5OAn — Liz Alexander (@bluedogagCQ) May 1, 2018

Touring North Queensland Bulk Port's Mackay operations today, the group got a first-hand look at local sugar and GrainCorp operations.

"First stop at GrainCrop Mackay- 250,000 tonne on average each year (of) sorghum, chickpea, wheat. Vessel (went) out yesterday (with) 10, 200 tonne of chickpea and (a) train (is) coming in from Mt Mac today," Ms Alexander shared on Twitter.

"Have just experienced the highs and lows of the sugar industry at NQ Bulk Ports - literally! 120 steps and 27m at the top of storage one and down in the hopper," she shared after touring sugar operations.

Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network Central Queensland shared incredible images of huge piles of raw sugar at the port as well as a video of grain being unloaded.