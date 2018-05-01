Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network Central Queensland shared incredible footage of grain being unloaded in Mackay.
Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network Central Queensland shared incredible footage of grain being unloaded in Mackay. Twitter
Business

WATCH: Incredible video of grain being unloaded in Mackay

Melanie Plane
by
1st May 2018 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGRIBUSINESSES representatives from across the Central Highlands have been given a behind-the-scenes peek at agricultural operations in Mackay today.

Central Highlands Development Corporation' Liz Alexander along with 17 other agribusinesses are on tour across North Queensland flying between Townsville and Mackay on the 'From Paddock to Port Tour' run cooperatively with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The group visited Sarina Sugar Shed yesterday before attending the Farm to Restaurant dinner as part of Wagyu Week.

Touring North Queensland Bulk Port's Mackay operations today, the group got a first-hand look at local sugar and GrainCorp operations.

"First stop at GrainCrop Mackay- 250,000 tonne on average each year (of) sorghum, chickpea, wheat. Vessel (went) out yesterday (with) 10, 200 tonne of chickpea and (a) train (is) coming in from Mt Mac today," Ms Alexander shared on Twitter.

"Have just experienced the highs and lows of the sugar industry at NQ Bulk Ports - literally! 120 steps and 27m at the top of storage one and down in the hopper," she shared after touring sugar operations.

Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network Central Queensland shared incredible images of huge piles of raw sugar at the port as well as a video of grain being unloaded.

agribusiness central highlands development corporation graincorp mackay grain mackay sugar north queensland bulk ports corporation
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    News Tree planted to mark historic occasion found broken in Clarence Valley park

    • 1st May 2018 4:47 PM
    Funding needed to back up Gonski 2.0

    premium_icon Funding needed to back up Gonski 2.0

    Politics Government funding needed to make Gonski happen

    • 1st May 2018 4:56 PM
    How do we tackle this huge issue?

    How do we tackle this huge issue?

    News Drugs and alcohol harms forum to discuss prevention

    How many drivers tested positive for drugs?

    How many drivers tested positive for drugs?

    Crime Police target risky behaviour

    Local Partners