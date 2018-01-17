WATCH: Jack's top three kills

TALENTED teen online gamer Jack Murray's prospects of reaching the magical 1000 number of Youtube subscribers has received a timely boost.

His mother, Karleen Murray, said Monday's articles in The Daily Examiner's print and online edition has boosted his subscriber numbers overnight.

"Within a few hours it jumped by 25 and that's before we've shared it on other platforms," she said.

Fourteen-year-old Jack, from Grafton, has shown a talent for online gaming, with his world ranking on the popular game Call of Duty rising to 23 in the world late last year.

With 375 subscribers at last count, he is chasing the magical 1000 figure for Youtube subscribers which will allow him to include advertising on the videos of his games.

To showcase his gaming skills Jack, who plays under the screen name of Muzza737 YT, edited three of his best kills from a session on the popular game Fortnite.

A lucrative industry has developed around gamers posting videos of their games, with idiosyncratic commentaries

He has drawn inspiration from Swedish online gamer and comedian Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, recognised as Youtube's biggest star with his comedic commentaries on videos of his gaming successes.

"Jack has learned must have his own voice so his videos are different," Ms Murray said.

"If you see his first videos and what he's putting up now, they're a lot better."

She has taken over managing Jack's online presence, setting up Twitter, Facebook and Youtube accounts to promote him.

Ms Murray has overturned her thinking about Jack's online gaming in the past few months.

"Getting high rankings only happens if you keep playing," she said.

"If he stops playing a particular game, his ranking drops away very quickly.

"So it's important we allow him enough time for gaming in his week."

But it's not all gaming for Jack.

"He still has to do all his chores, keep up with school work, find time to walk the dog and have a swim in the pool," Ms Murray said.

"If he doesn't do those, he loses game time."