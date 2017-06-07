WATCH: Kane Douglas's big day shown on Fox Sports

Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas at the naming of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.

RUGBY UNION: Fox Sports rugby show Kick and Chase followed former Buccaneer, now Wallaby and Queensland Reds rugby player Kane Douglas on the day he was honoured with the naming of a rugby field after him.

Dubbed the Kane Douglas Rugby Field, he was honoured as the Yamba Buccaneers first Wallaby representative, and a role model for young local players coming through the game.

Hear him talk about what the honour means to him, as well as see the many local faces that turned up to honour the former junior Buccaneer.

Watch the video here: