Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kayaker plunges over flooded waterfall
Offbeat

WATCH: Kayaker plunges over 30m high flooded waterfall

Jasmine Minhas
by
23rd Mar 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

TALK about daredevil status ... and yes definitely do not try this kids.

Incredible footage shows a kayaker today descending over the top of Dangar Falls in Dorrigo.

The footage shows the nerve-racking moment kayaker Lachie Carracher paddled to the edge of the swollen river for the inevitable 30 metre drop.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.

The gutsy effort is said to mark 'the first ever kayak descent of Dangar Falls' according to one commentator on the Facebook page.

The face of Dangar Falls spans a height of around 30-metres.

Mr Carracher, who was named the Australian Geographic Society's Young Adventurer of the Year in 2012, had travelled up from Victoria to take on the waterfall.

Mr Carracher is an accomplished whitewater kayaker who has paddled several rivers around the world.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Dorrigo has this week recorded 182mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
editors picks kayaking thrill sport
Coffs Coast Advocate
Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

News $1.71 billion to fix damage from Townsville to Lismore

Local Partners