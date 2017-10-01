22°
WATCH: Kevin Hogan gets a go at goanna pulling

Member for Page Kevin Hogan tries out Goanna Pulling.
Adam Hourigan
by

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan got a close-up look today at the Goanna Pulling, starting the first official contest of the day.

But before the ceremony, officials thought he should get the full experience, placing him in an exhibition match to the cheers of the crowd.

"Tank (referee Wayne Phillips) gave me good advice, and his advice was to stay low and keep your arms strong," Mr Hogan said.

"I was pleasantly surprised that my neck had some strength and pulled."

After an initial stalemate in the match, Mr Hogan showed superior strength to pull his opponent back and win the match.

"The objective was to go home uninjured and it was achieved," Mr Hogan said.

"I really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun."

Hundreds turned up to the Wooli Sports Ground to enjoy the annual event, with kids events starting the day leading up to the battle of the heavyweights in the goanna pulling.

 

