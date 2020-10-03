Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls Div 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Oct 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place today in Mackay.  

Reigning BQJBC champions, the undefeated Ipswich Force will look to take another step towards completing the double but will have to get past a tough Mackay side, who also sit without a loss in Pool A after day one.  

While the Gold Coast Waves and Cairns Dolphins are set to battle it out for top spot in Pool B as both teams look to avoid a crossover with the Force in the semi-finals.  

We have all the action here with every game on court four at McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live in this story.  

DAY 2 SCHEDULE  

  1. 8am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  
  2. 9.30am: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  
  3. 11am: Girls Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  
  4. 12.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SWM Pirates Purple  
  5. 2pm: Girls Division 2 - TBA v TBA  
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Gold  
  7. 5pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Mackay Meteorettes
basketball basketball queensland state championships livestream
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE OF CONFUSION: How Clarence people almost got into Qld

        Premium Content STATE OF CONFUSION: How Clarence people almost got into Qld

        Health Despite our exclusion, surprise as some in Clarence issued Queensland border passes on Thursday, though they’re in for bad news - find out why.

        Council urges Queensland to include Clarence in their bubble

        Premium Content Council urges Queensland to include Clarence in their bubble

        News Plea from the Deputy Mayor comes as Queensland Chief Health Officer delivers...

        Surf lifesavers get ready for busy long weekend

        Premium Content Surf lifesavers get ready for busy long weekend

        News Crowd numbers at beaches like Yamba are expected to reach numbers normally seen...

        Help put a smile on sick kids’ faces this McHappy Day

        Premium Content Help put a smile on sick kids’ faces this McHappy Day

        News McHappy Day raises vital funds that help keep families together when their child is...