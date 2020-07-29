Menu
Steven Miles & Dr Jeannette Young
News

Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in QLD

by Jessica Marszalek
29th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
RESTAURANTS, shopping centres and other public spaces across two cities will be contact-traced after a school employee in Logan tested positive to coronavirus. 

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has confirmed there have been two new COVID-19 cases, as questions are asked over the confirmed case in a staff member at a private school south of Brisbane.

Residents across Logan, Acacia Ridge and Springfield Lakes were urged to get tested if they had any symptoms after both women visited all public spaces in all three areas.

Both had recently travelled together to Melbourne, returning to Queensland via Sydney.

One of the women works at the Parklands Christian College, Mr Miles confirmed.

The Deputy Premier said a large amount of contact tracing will need to be done.

"We have responded to situations in Queensland like this before," he said.

He urged anyone across the affected areas with symptoms to immediately go and get tested to help stop the potential spread of the virus. 

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the two women had returned from Melbourne on July 21 via Sydney and had since tested positive.

She said shopping centres and schools would now be closed for 48 hours while deep cleans are undertaken.

"We need to act really, really fast," she said.

She said anyone who lives in the Springfield Lakes, Logan and Acacia Ridge areas who had symptoms should get tested.

Dr Young apologised to the dozens of businesses and residents who will be affected by the contact tracing.

"It is very disappointing this has occurred," she said. 

"These two young women have been out in the community for eight days whilst unwell." 

