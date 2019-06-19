Menu
Ipswich State High School preview
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich take on Marsden in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. Ipswich State High School take on Marsden State High School today from 5.30pm. 

Ipswich hope to pull off a miracle landslide win tonight to secure their spot at the top of the table.  

Fans of the game should expect to see tonight's players on even bigger screens in years to come. 

Ipswich backrower Ativalu Lisati is already being compared to Latrell Mitchell after clocking 36.83kph in a recent game against Keebra Park. 

Can't wait for tonight's game? Watch a replay below of Ipswich's spectacular win last week against St Mary's. 

