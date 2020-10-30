WATCH LIVE: Premier announces border decision

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland will remain closed to Greater Sydney.

While the rest of NSW will be allowed into the Sunshine State, Sydneysiders will be shut out, as will Victorians.

It means residents from 32 local government areas of Sydney will remain blocked from entering Queensland.

The local LGAs banned include: Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Camden, Campbelltown, Canada Bay, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Hornsby, Hunters Hill, Inner West, Ku-Ring-Gai, Lane Cove, Liverpool, Mosman, Nth Sydney, Northern Beaches, Parramatta, Penrith,

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has consistently said the trigger to opening the border to NSW was when the state had 28 days of no community transmission.

NSW recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight and four new cases yesterday - three of which were a result of community transmission.

The Premier was set to announce the decision at 9.45am but briefings with the Chief Health Officer were ongoing, pushing the press conference back to 10.10am.

New South Wales residents in the expanded border bubble will be permitted to travel into Queensland through the Sydney Airport but will need to travel through Sydney without stopping.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it would take extra time for the border change to take effect, on the advice of Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

Mr Miles used the announcement to attack Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, accusing Ms Frecklington of only listening to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, rather than health advice.

Chief Health Officer Dr Young said she had reviewed the situation in NSW, and prior to yesterday had four local government areas in Sydney that had unlinked community transmission.

On Thursday, NSW had recorded four new cases, one unlinked and the remaining three linked to that case.

"Based on that new information yesterday, and the information up to that point, I believe it's important that Queensland remains closed to those 32 LGAs in Sydney," she said.

She said NSW had done well, but the biggest risk was still the south-western part of Sydney.

Dr Young said Queensland's new COVID-19 case was a gentleman in his 50s who was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast, after returning from Stockholm.

She said she was monitoring positive sewage test results in Wynnum and Ipswich.

"There's a concern we might have virus circulating, the best way to deal with that is to come forward and get tested," Dr Young said.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier makes border decision