Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Health

One new COVID-19 case in Queensland

19th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the case was a male in hotel quarantine and brought the total number of active cases in Queensland to six.

The man tested positive on his seventh day in quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

The government has confirmed that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

It will only affect a small number of people, but follows calls from the local mayor Lawrence Springborg.

It will mean a few extra post codes will be added to the border bubble.

