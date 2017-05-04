WATCH: Maclean Show ends with a bang.

THE Maclean Show wrapped up last night with a big program of events, and one of the most popular was the annual firework display sponsored by SPAR supermarket.

If you missed out on the excitement last night, click above to relive all the big bangs and bright lights - and to help you get through it quicker, we've sped up the almost 15 minute show to fit just under two minutes.

Earlier in the night, the show was officially opened by show stalwart Joyce Watson, who took the crowd through a brief history of the Show and the society. Joyce then helped sash new Maclean Showgirl Nicole Cowling, who went back-to-back after taking out the junior showgirl title last year. Life memberships were then presented to show president Brian Ferrie and member Brian Farrell.

The entertainment kicked off with a junior whip-cracking competition, the farmers challenge, showjumping, and the appearance of the "Rooftop Cowboy", with an intricate show of riding and comedy across a large trailer.

Following the fireworks, the popular demolition derby brought the evening to a crashing end, thrilling especially the kids in the crowd who flooded the showground at the finish.