WATCH: Maclean’s lone piper keeps tradition alive

HE'S BEEN playing the pipes at the Maclean Highland Gathering for the past 50 years, and today Ross McLachlan decided to keep his morning walk tradition on Easter Saturday.

Stretching his legs down a near-deserted Maclean's main street, Mr McLachlan walked the length of the street playing his bagpipes, his lone tune a substitute for the usual sound of the street parade.

"We played around with the idea last night," wife Barbara McLachlan said.

"But he couldn't let Maclean not have a street march on Saturday."

Mr McLachlan played several tunes in his walk just off the main road, with appreciative onlookers keeping their distance, but showing their appreciation.

"Maclean needed it I think, and it was just amazing," Mrs McLachlan said. "People got out of their cars and clapped and waved to show their thanks.

"This would've been a very special gathering - it's our first one without (pipe sergeant) Alistair Wallace."

Mr McLachlan will join pipers from all over the country and the world in playing Scots Wha Hae at 4pm today as a mark of respect for the Maclean piper who passed away earlier this year.

The Maclean Pipe Band is leading the tribute, asking people to post videos of them playing the tribute in isolation with the hashtag #macleanremembers