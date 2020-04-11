Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Maclean's lone piper for Highland Gathering
News

WATCH: Maclean’s lone piper keeps tradition alive

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
11th Apr 2020 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S BEEN playing the pipes at the Maclean Highland Gathering for the past 50 years, and today Ross McLachlan decided to keep his morning walk tradition on Easter Saturday.

Stretching his legs down a near-deserted Maclean's main street, Mr McLachlan walked the length of the street playing his bagpipes, his lone tune a substitute for the usual sound of the street parade.

"We played around with the idea last night," wife Barbara McLachlan said.

"But he couldn't let Maclean not have a street march on Saturday."

Mr McLachlan played several tunes in his walk just off the main road, with appreciative onlookers keeping their distance, but showing their appreciation.

"Maclean needed it I think, and it was just amazing," Mrs McLachlan said. "People got out of their cars and clapped and waved to show their thanks.

"This would've been a very special gathering - it's our first one without (pipe sergeant) Alistair Wallace."

Mr McLachlan will join pipers from all over the country and the world in playing Scots Wha Hae at 4pm today as a mark of respect for the Maclean piper who passed away earlier this year.

The Maclean Pipe Band is leading the tribute, asking people to post videos of them playing the tribute in isolation with the hashtag #macleanremembers

bagpipes coronavirus coronavirus clarence maclean maclean highland gathering
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple on a mission to get the last lift outta Lima

        premium_icon Couple on a mission to get the last lift outta Lima

        News Is the end in sight for stranded honeymooners trapped in South America?

        VALE: Dr Bill passes away at 102

        premium_icon VALE: Dr Bill passes away at 102

        People and Places He was a man of his community, serving Grafton and Australia as an eye doctor, and...

        CALLOUT: Helping people cope by telling it like it is

        premium_icon CALLOUT: Helping people cope by telling it like it is

        People and Places Tell us how you’re coping with the extraordinary circumstances we’ve been thrust...

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Police fine people breaching health orders