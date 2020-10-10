Menu
Mad Hueys donate to Gladstone Family
WATCH: Mad Hueys random act of kindness for local family

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
10th Oct 2020 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
ONE lucky Gladstone family has been donated new clothing and hats from The Mad Hueys in their visit to the Port City.

Joined by GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman, the boys, known for their travel YouTube videos and Instagram page, presented Emma Grant and her four children the donation at Last Wave Surf Shop on Saturday morning.

 

The Mad Hueys donate merch to local Gladstone family (bottom left) Kai Lanser, Rocco O'Connor, Evie Grant, Emma Grant and Harli Janson.
Mr Stedman said the random act of kindness was a way to get "good karma for surf" as the group prepared to head out to the Swains.

"Emma and her family have been selected from hundreds and thousands of people in Queensland," Mr Stedman said.

"They're the lucky recipients of some gifts from Ryan and the Mad Hueys."

Ryan said he was "stoked" to see the young family doing well and hoped they'd enjoy the gifts.

charity community gladstone businesses random act of kindness the mad hueys
