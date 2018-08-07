Menu
Strongman talks mental health
News

WATCH: Man pulls truck for mental health awareness

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
"JUST because you're strong physically doesn't mean you're strong mentally."

That's the message students at Middle Ridge State School heard from serving Australian Federal Police officer Commander Grant Edwards when he visited the school to pull a truck yesterday.

 

UNLEASH THE BEAST: Strongman Grant Edwards lifts Middle Ridge State School students Hayden Delaney and Kate Hogno to promote Unleash the Beast.
Cdr Edwards was in Toowoomba to promote the Unleash the Beast Writing and Wellbeing Symposium, which will be held in October, as well as to promote being safe online to the primary school students.

As part of that, he pulled a large truck in front of the students.

Strongman Grant Edwards at Middle Ridge State School to promote Unleash the Beast, Monday, August 6, 2018.
"Regardless of the audience, it is always a challenge to make sure I can actually make these objects move," Cdr Edwards said.

Cdr Edwards, who recently finished an AFP secondment in Washington DC, will return to Toowoomba to speak at the symposium about his own battle with PTSD.

"It was probably the greatest wake-up in my life when I realised I actually wasn't mentally strong," he said.

"You may be able to a move a 7.5 tonne truck, but you can be exceptionally weak mentally.

"It is not a bad thing and it is certainly not something to be embarrassed about, but rather you get stronger by talking about it and dealing with it."

Strongman Grant Edwards at Middle Ridge State School to promote Unleash the Beast, Monday, August 6, 2018.
