WATCH: Masked thieves break into meatworks, cut power

POLICE have been able to recover CCTV footage of masked thieves who broke into the closed Wallangarra Meatworks on Sunday morning.

Two men appear to have cut a hole in the fence and entered the meatworks on Longs Ln at about 4am.

Sergeant Alan Baker said the offenders broke into a number of locked storage faculties and cut out large sections of insulated copper wire from the walls.

A quad bike was also taken from the site.

Quad bike, copper wire stolen at Wallangarra meat factory break-in. QPS

The thieves cut the power in an alleged attempt to disable security cameras, but police have still been able to obtain security camera footage throughout the incident.

Wallangarra police are reviewing the video, which shows the offenders wearing masks throughout the incident.

Sgt Baker urged anyone with information about the theft to phone Wallangarra police on (07) 4684 3120 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.