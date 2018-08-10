WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the ground

IT HAS been part of the Lennox Head landscape for 200 years, but this afternoon the remainder of the iconic fig tree fell to the ground.

Chainsaws and machinery were used to topple the huge stump in a careful operation.

It has been described as a "sad day in history".

Ballina Shire Deputy Mayor Keith Williams had tried to save the tree's stump so it could be used as a basis of an artwork, but he said the idea was rejected.

Council staff and contractors remain at the Castle Dr site to finish off the job and clean up.