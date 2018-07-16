70 firefighters battle huge bushfire south of Casino

More than 15 crews were called to battle a large bushfire between Casino and Whiporie.

UPDATE, 9.55am: A FIRE investigation team will today assess possible causes of a fire that has burnt through 250 hectares in the Richmond Valley.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the blaze on Old Tenterfield Rd at Six Mile Swamp, between Casino and Whiporie, had been burning since late Friday afternoon.

Insp Ainsworth said the fire flared up yesterday and firefighters were continuing to work on containment lines.

He said about 70 firefighters from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW worked on the blaze yesterday.

About 10 volunteers from Casino and Alphadale's RFS brigades remain at the scene today.

Insp Ainsworth said the cause of the fire, which had burnt through open pasture and bushland, was not yet known.

"It's under investigation and fire investigators are out there today," he said.

"We're hoping to have it contained today if we can."

Amid dry weather and after the region's frosty weekend, he urged landowners who were burning off this winter to exercise extra caution.

"It's dry at the moment and the frosts have taken effect they've started curing off all the fuel," he said.

While fire permits are not currently required, he said landowners must still let their neighbours and their local Fire Control Centre know about any fires before lighting up.

He also urged anyone burning off to ensure they have adequate firefighting measures in place.

"It is drying off and we are seeing the frosts take hold of the countryside," he said.

"They do need to rem that it is a bit dryer."

Original story: MORE than 15 Rural Fire Service brigades were called into action yesterday to help battle a large fire south of Casino.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS brigade posted about the blaze on Facebook.

One of their members also created this video of the fire.

Fires Near Me has listed the fire as being between Casino and Whiporie, on Old Tenterfield Rd, Six Mile Swamp.

It has burnt more than 250 hectares of land and is currently categorised as "being controlled".