WATCH: Next stage of Harwood Bridge work begins

Large cranes used to lift girders for the new bridge at Harwood as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

CONSTRUCTION on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade has continued into the next stage, with work to soon start on lifting the girders from the river.

In a video released by Roads and Maritime Services, Clarence River area manager for the project Ed McPhillips explains the land team has installed 96 girders out of 144 for the new bridge, with work to deliver the final 48 girders from the Clarence River to start.

"The girders will be transported through the site compound on a Straddle Carrier and across River St onto the temporary jetty," Mr McPhillips said.

"Short stops of about five minutes will be required on River St while we cross the road.

"Once the girder is on the jetty, the 750 tonne crane on the barge will pick up the girder, ready to be transported to the work area. The barge is directed by up to two tug boats before anchoring into place.

"Once the barge is anchored, the girder can be lifted on top of the headstock. Like most of our work, we can be held up by windy and wet conditions, as well as changing tides.

"We will start delivering girders to the temporary jetty from 5am to avoid the mid-morning winds in Harwood. There will also be changes to the Harwood Bridge lift-span times whilst we work in the middle of the river.

