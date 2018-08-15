Menu
Coolum kayaker's close encounter with whale
WATCH: Paddler's close encounter with whale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Aug 2018 8:40 AM

A COOLUM kayaker has captured his impressive close encounter with a whale on film.

Jason Milne was fishing with a friend off Coolum on Tuesday morning when a whale almost ran into his kayak.

Footage shows the whale swimming up to them before breaching right at the tip of the kayak.

It was one of three close encounters Mr Milne experienced that day.
"This baby whale was so playful yet very careful not to hit me on one of three very close passes this morning," Mr Milne said.

"So amazing!"

He was quick to turn the camera around to show his reaction after the whale swam off.
The video shows Mr Milne's reaction as the whale swims away.

"Did you see that? Woah, that was close," he said.

Mr Milne also shared with the Daily a video of whale noises he captured at Sunshine Reef.

"I turned on the cameras to film them if they came to the surface again but instead we heard them and felt their noises vibrating through the kayaks," he said.

"An experience we will not forget."

