Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
News

WATCH: Parking fail sends car through Toowoomba shop front

Alexia Austin
by
11th Feb 2020 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has unwittingly filmed the moment a parking fail sent a car ploughing into a shop front in a busy Toowoomba street yesterday.

The dash cam video, posted to Dash Cam Australia yesterday afternoon, shows a red car roll forwards through the front window of the Radford and Siebuhr Florist in Ruthven St. 

WARNING: Explicit Language

Handbrake

"Happened today ruthven st florist Toowoomba 1.13 10/02/2020. Young girl parked her car and must have left it neutral without the park brake on. Please excuse the language. " Our Store: https://dashcamownersaus.com.au/ Send us a Video: https://dashcamownersaus.wetransfer.com/

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Monday, February 10, 2020

"Young girl parked her car and must have left it (in) neutral without the park brake on," the caption on the post read.

The end of the tape captures the car's driver, as she dashes across the road to the scene. 

The post gathered more than 800 comments and 1200 likes in a short space of time. 

crash dash cam parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers racing mourns loss of popular trainer

        premium_icon Northern Rivers racing mourns loss of popular trainer

        Horses Grafton-based horse trainer Alan Ryan, aged 65, has passed away suddenly

        IN COURT: Six people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Police reveal cause of Yamba Road smash

        premium_icon Police reveal cause of Yamba Road smash

        News Woman injured when car hits power pole.

        Aged care volunteer opportunities at Whiddon Grafton

        premium_icon Aged care volunteer opportunities at Whiddon Grafton

        Life Make a difference in the lives of our elderly community members