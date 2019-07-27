Menu
Vision: Active armed offender training, Ipswich
WATCH: Police hunt 'active shooter' at grammar school

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jul 2019 4:27 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 4:48 AM
IPSWICH District Police officers have released incredible vision of their simulated active armed shooter training at a school.

Officers from Yamanto, Goodna, Springfield, Lowood and Ipswich Stations, CIB, Public Safety Response Team and negotiators took part in the exercise.

The use of Ipswich Grammar School allowed for realistic scenario-based training in unfamiliar surroundings for officers, police said.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance policing response to high risk scenarios and test competencies in communication and de-escalation.

The lead scenario involved a man attending at the office with a note then entering a multi-story building and taking three people hostage.

A second offender injures himself by accidentally discharging his firearm and requires assistance.

Officers and negotiators de-escalate the situation and the gunman surrenders.

